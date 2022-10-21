LAKE STREET FINANCIAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

444 WEST LAKE STREET CHICAGO, IL 60606

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 279 stocks valued at a total of $435.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.36%), VTV(3.42%), and MSFT(2.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LAKE STREET FINANCIAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 53,641-share investment in NYSE:JPM. Previously, the stock had a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $114.76 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $120.56 per share and a market cap of $352.19Bil. The stock has returned -26.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, LAKE STREET FINANCIAL LLC bought 55,283 shares of BATS:JCPB for a total holding of 59,906. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.85.

On 10/21/2022, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.68 per share and a market cap of $460.24Mil. The stock has returned -15.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

LAKE STREET FINANCIAL LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:HEDJ by 78,839 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.26.

On 10/21/2022, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund traded for a price of $65.89 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned -12.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

The guru established a new position worth 67,084 shares in NAS:FTSM, giving the stock a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.23 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.405 per share and a market cap of $6.86Bil. The stock has returned 0.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

LAKE STREET FINANCIAL LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GSY by 35,651 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.43.

On 10/21/2022, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF traded for a price of $49.37 per share and a market cap of $2.16Bil. The stock has returned -1.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.