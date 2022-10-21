Beacon Financial Advisory LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

25825 Science Park Drive Cleveland, OH 44122

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 187 stocks valued at a total of $139.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.81%), FVD(3.02%), and JEPI(2.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 63,086 shares in ARCA:JEPI, giving the stock a 2.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.6 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $52.265 per share and a market cap of $13.31Bil. The stock has returned -6.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a price-book ratio of 3.82.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 16,595 shares. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $186.18 per share and a market cap of $249.98Bil. The stock has returned -19.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a price-book ratio of 3.16.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 61,806 shares. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 10/21/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.115 per share and a market cap of $22.26Bil. The stock has returned 0.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 28,831 shares. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 10/21/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $105.835 per share and a market cap of $441.19Bil. The stock has returned 74.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-book ratio of 2.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 57.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 18,952-share investment in NAS:VONV. Previously, the stock had a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.47 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund traded for a price of $62.4464 per share and a market cap of $6.01Bil. The stock has returned -11.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.