Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

500 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy Louisville, KY 40222

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 113 stocks valued at a total of $315.00Mil. The top holdings were SPTL(9.47%), NOBL(7.03%), and SPY(5.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 102,121-share investment in ARCA:SCHX. Previously, the stock had a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.9 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $43.96 per share and a market cap of $28.31Bil. The stock has returned -19.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.39.

During the quarter, Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC bought 28,957 shares of BATS:NOBL for a total holding of 277,235. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.03.

On 10/21/2022, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF traded for a price of $83.45 per share and a market cap of $9.76Bil. The stock has returned -9.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a price-book ratio of 7.77.

During the quarter, Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC bought 59,462 shares of ARCA:SPTL for a total holding of 1,006,765. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.33.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $27.36 per share and a market cap of $4.60Bil. The stock has returned -31.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 42,766-share investment in NYSE:PSN. Previously, the stock had a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.46 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Parsons Corp traded for a price of $43.3 per share and a market cap of $4.49Bil. The stock has returned 18.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Parsons Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-book ratio of 2.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTV by 11,896 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $130.62 per share and a market cap of $96.08Bil. The stock has returned -6.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.