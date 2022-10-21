TFG Advisers LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 190 stocks valued at a total of $179.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.33%), MSFT(4.15%), and ADP(3.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TFG Advisers LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 16,839-share investment in ARCA:PCY. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.54 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF traded for a price of $16.58 per share and a market cap of $1.39Bil. The stock has returned -33.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 1,287 shares in NYSE:LOW, giving the stock a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $194.76 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $180.5 per share and a market cap of $111.76Bil. The stock has returned -19.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,680 shares in NYSE:TGT, giving the stock a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.1 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $158.025 per share and a market cap of $72.74Bil. The stock has returned -36.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-book ratio of 6.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 4,581 shares in NYSE:DTM, giving the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.98 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, DT Midstream Inc traded for a price of $55.95 per share and a market cap of $5.40Bil. The stock has returned 17.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DT Midstream Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.47 and a price-sales ratio of 6.15.

TFG Advisers LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BNDX by 5,025 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.6.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.055 per share and a market cap of $43.98Bil. The stock has returned -13.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

