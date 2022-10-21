Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6128 INNOVATION WAY CARLSBAD, CA 92009

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 108 stocks valued at a total of $498.00Mil. The top holdings were IUSB(6.76%), USMV(6.62%), and QUAL(6.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 265,412 shares in BATS:EEMV, giving the stock a 2.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.63 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $51.175 per share and a market cap of $7.12Bil. The stock has returned -18.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

During the quarter, Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC bought 245,167 shares of ARCA:JAGG for a total holding of 414,501. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.54.

On 10/21/2022, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.265 per share and a market cap of $1.08Bil. The stock has returned -16.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IXN by 243,231 shares. The trade had a 2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.64.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Global Tech ETF traded for a price of $43.87 per share and a market cap of $2.82Bil. The stock has returned -26.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global Tech ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a price-book ratio of 5.30.

The guru established a new position worth 72,485 shares in ARCA:XLV, giving the stock a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.37 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $125.93 per share and a market cap of $37.43Bil. The stock has returned -2.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a price-book ratio of 4.39.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTL by 250,811 shares. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.33.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $27.36 per share and a market cap of $4.60Bil. The stock has returned -31.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.