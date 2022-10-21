TrueWealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2000 SOUTHLAKE PARK BIRMINGHAM, AL 35244

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 161 stocks valued at a total of $210.00Mil. The top holdings were FTSL(7.94%), SPHD(6.29%), and FTSM(4.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TrueWealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TrueWealth Advisors, LLC bought 90,997 shares of NAS:FTSM for a total holding of 176,627. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.23.

On 10/21/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.405 per share and a market cap of $6.86Bil. The stock has returned 0.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPAB by 151,509 shares. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.1.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.285 per share and a market cap of $5.76Bil. The stock has returned -16.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TrueWealth Advisors, LLC bought 10,072 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 28,698. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/21/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $371.89 per share and a market cap of $346.85Bil. The stock has returned -16.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, TrueWealth Advisors, LLC bought 11,510 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 23,847. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/21/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $273.1 per share and a market cap of $149.23Bil. The stock has returned -27.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a price-book ratio of 6.43.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVE by 18,971 shares. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.79.

On 10/21/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $135.515 per share and a market cap of $22.35Bil. The stock has returned -9.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a price-book ratio of 2.43.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.