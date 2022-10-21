Colony Family Offices, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $231.00Mil. The top holdings were DFUS(17.27%), IEFA(13.25%), and VTIP(11.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Colony Family Offices, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 118,515 shares in BATS:VUSB, giving the stock a 2.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.83 per share and a market cap of $2.86Bil. The stock has returned -1.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Colony Family Offices, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 100,023 shares. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.695 per share and a market cap of $18.29Bil. The stock has returned -2.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Colony Family Offices, LLC bought 93,361 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 581,181. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $54.15 per share and a market cap of $77.75Bil. The stock has returned -25.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

During the quarter, Colony Family Offices, LLC bought 10,794 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 10,802. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $373.38 per share and a market cap of $280.67Bil. The stock has returned -16.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

During the quarter, Colony Family Offices, LLC bought 179,239 shares of ARCA:DFAE for a total holding of 240,253. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.57.

On 10/21/2022, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $20.25 per share and a market cap of $1.55Bil. The stock has returned -26.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.37.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

