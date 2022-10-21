Center For Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $101.00Mil. The top holdings were SHY(9.23%), GOVT(5.66%), and AAPL(5.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Center For Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 52,228 shares. The trade had a 4.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 10/21/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.915 per share and a market cap of $28.63Bil. The stock has returned -5.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 28,922-share investment in ARCA:TIP. Previously, the stock had a 3.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.92 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.6 per share and a market cap of $26.17Bil. The stock has returned -12.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 22,266 shares in NAS:TLT, giving the stock a 2.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.09 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.685 per share and a market cap of $22.51Bil. The stock has returned -32.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Center For Asset Management LLC bought 40,117 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 49,419. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 10/21/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.815 per share and a market cap of $21.25Bil. The stock has returned -8.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 26,424 shares in ARCA:CWB, giving the stock a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.06 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF traded for a price of $63.94 per share and a market cap of $4.14Bil. The stock has returned -26.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

