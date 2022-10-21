SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $174.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(40.13%), AVUV(21.48%), and BRK.B(8.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 88,025 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 140,047. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.695 per share and a market cap of $18.29Bil. The stock has returned -2.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 9,366 shares. The trade had a 2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $373.38 per share and a market cap of $280.67Bil. The stock has returned -16.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

During the quarter, SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 174,338 shares of BATS:DIHP for a total holding of 514,065. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.41.

On 10/21/2022, Dimensional International High Profitability ETF traded for a price of $19.6891 per share and a market cap of $405.93Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a price-book ratio of 2.18.

During the quarter, SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 94,789 shares of ARCA:DFAR for a total holding of 109,674. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.73.

On 10/21/2022, Dimensional US Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $19.83 per share and a market cap of $246.49Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a price-book ratio of 2.24.

During the quarter, SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 23,019 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 40,792. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $82.545 per share and a market cap of $38.79Bil. The stock has returned -19.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a price-book ratio of 3.14.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

