Howard Capital Management Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 93 stocks valued at a total of $791.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.04%), SPY(7.14%), and MSFT(5.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Howard Capital Management Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLI by 10,866 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.69.

On 10/21/2022, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $88.15 per share and a market cap of $11.85Bil. The stock has returned -14.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.96.

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLC by 9,645 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.91.

On 10/21/2022, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $49.75 per share and a market cap of $8.03Bil. The stock has returned -38.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.21.

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 1,059 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/21/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $371.89 per share and a market cap of $346.85Bil. The stock has returned -16.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Howard Capital Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 2,185 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/21/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $146.01 per share and a market cap of $2,348.10Bil. The stock has returned -1.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-book ratio of 40.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.39 and a price-sales ratio of 6.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,114 shares in NAS:ADSK, giving the stock a 0.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $202.07 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Autodesk Inc traded for a price of $199.1675 per share and a market cap of $43.05Bil. The stock has returned -34.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autodesk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 78.84, a price-book ratio of 58.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.23 and a price-sales ratio of 9.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

