Straight Path Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7699 Georgetown Center Dr Jenison, MI 49428

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $111.00Mil. The top holdings were TSLA(30.61%), DFAC(4.37%), and MTUM(3.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Straight Path Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Straight Path Wealth Management bought 108,832 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 218,941. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.55.

On 10/21/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $23.34 per share and a market cap of $14.59Bil. The stock has returned -16.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a price-book ratio of 2.71.

During the quarter, Straight Path Wealth Management bought 57,343 shares of BATS:DFIC for a total holding of 113,934. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.46.

On 10/21/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $19.75 per share and a market cap of $1.18Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.18.

During the quarter, Straight Path Wealth Management bought 12,970 shares of ARCA:ALTL for a total holding of 93,498. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.14.

On 10/21/2022, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF traded for a price of $36.9396 per share and a market cap of $781.43Mil. The stock has returned -13.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.82.

During the quarter, Straight Path Wealth Management bought 21,590 shares of ARCA:DFEM for a total holding of 43,669. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.95.

On 10/21/2022, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $20.73 per share and a market cap of $663.15Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a price-book ratio of 1.23.

During the quarter, Straight Path Wealth Management bought 3,320 shares of BATS:MTUM for a total holding of 32,179. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.25.

On 10/21/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $140.83 per share and a market cap of $10.17Bil. The stock has returned -23.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a price-book ratio of 3.49.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.