GREENUP STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2723 S State Street, Suite 117 Ann Arbor, MI 48104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $218.00Mil. The top holdings were AVDE(13.67%), QQQ(8.72%), and IVV(7.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GREENUP STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GREENUP STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 219,983 shares of ARCA:AVDE for a total holding of 651,729. The trade had a 4.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.87.

On 10/21/2022, Avantis International Equity ETF traded for a price of $47.16 per share and a market cap of $1.69Bil. The stock has returned -24.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a price-book ratio of 1.21.

During the quarter, GREENUP STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 28,800 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 70,983. The trade had a 3.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/21/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $273.1 per share and a market cap of $149.23Bil. The stock has returned -27.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a price-book ratio of 6.43.

The guru sold out of their 53,810-share investment in ARCA:SLYV. Previously, the stock had a 1.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.91 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $71.87 per share and a market cap of $3.77Bil. The stock has returned -14.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.27.

The guru sold out of their 29,269-share investment in ARCA:VOOV. Previously, the stock had a 1.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.07 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $131.1 per share and a market cap of $2.71Bil. The stock has returned -9.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

During the quarter, GREENUP STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 7,858 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 44,964. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $373.38 per share and a market cap of $280.67Bil. The stock has returned -16.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

