Sterling Investment Counsel, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 137 stocks valued at a total of $137.00Mil. The top holdings were IVW(14.39%), CGXU(6.17%), and IJH(6.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sterling Investment Counsel, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sterling Investment Counsel, LLC bought 423,785 shares of ARCA:CGXU for a total holding of 451,559. The trade had a 5.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.69.

On 10/21/2022, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF traded for a price of $19.28 per share and a market cap of $554.76Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.13.

During the quarter, Sterling Investment Counsel, LLC bought 49,326 shares of NAS:QQQM for a total holding of 71,580. The trade had a 3.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.94.

On 10/21/2022, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF traded for a price of $112.4197 per share and a market cap of $4.81Bil. The stock has returned -27.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a price-book ratio of 6.42.

Sterling Investment Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 16,420 shares. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/21/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $146.01 per share and a market cap of $2,348.10Bil. The stock has returned -1.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-book ratio of 40.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.39 and a price-sales ratio of 6.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Sterling Investment Counsel, LLC bought 22,143 shares of NYSE:KO for a total holding of 37,975. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.15.

On 10/21/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $55.82 per share and a market cap of $241.62Bil. The stock has returned 6.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-book ratio of 10.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.57 and a price-sales ratio of 5.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 21,413 shares in ARCA:NYF, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.44 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, iShares New York Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.55 per share and a market cap of $497.92Mil. The stock has returned -10.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

