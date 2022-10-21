Crown Wealth Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2108 South Boulevard, Suite 300 Charlotte, NC 28203

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $98.00Mil. The top holdings were SPLG(17.60%), ESGU(11.48%), and BALT(8.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Crown Wealth Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 238,813-share investment in NAS:VTIP. Previously, the stock had a 10.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.61 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.695 per share and a market cap of $18.29Bil. The stock has returned -2.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 311,850 shares in BATS:BALT, giving the stock a 8.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.08 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF traded for a price of $26 per share and a market cap of $240.98Mil. The stock has returned 0.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

The guru sold out of their 156,061-share investment in ARCA:DFCF. Previously, the stock had a 6.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.41 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $39.94 per share and a market cap of $1.32Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 191,835 shares in BATS:PSEP, giving the stock a 5.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.01 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September traded for a price of $28.414 per share and a market cap of $518.20Mil. The stock has returned -5.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September has a price-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a price-book ratio of 3.41.

During the quarter, Crown Wealth Group, LLC bought 192,514 shares of ARCA:DUHP for a total holding of 310,309. The trade had a 4.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.67.

On 10/21/2022, Dimensional US High Profitability ETF traded for a price of $22.3858 per share and a market cap of $989.25Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a price-book ratio of 7.26.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.