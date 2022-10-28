“Uncertainty about economic growth remains high, and the Fed is facing a delicate balancing act to tighten in a slowing economy and orchestrate a soft landing.” -Jennison Associates, LLC

Market in Review

Major stock indices erased their summer recoveries to close the third quarter of 2022 at fresh 2022 lows, with year-to-date declines of just over 25% in the S&P 500 Index and more than 30% in the Russell 1000® Growth Index. Interest rates continued to move higher, following the third, successive 0.75% increase in the Federal Reserve’s (“Fed”) funds rate in mid-September. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield closed at 3.83%, an increase of nearly 1.0% for the quarter, which, combined with declining growth outlooks across the globe, drove further gains in the U.S. dollar against other major currencies.

Fed officials reiterated their commitment to fighting inflation and dashed the hopes of near-term policy moderation. This realization may accelerate the restoration of a degree of market equilibrium. That said, uncertainty about the near-term path of the economy remains elevated—and tightening into a slowdown complicates the Fed’s attempt to orchestrate a soft landing. However, Fed officials have stressed the need to maintain credibility, so an economic slowdown may be a price that policymakers are willing to pay.

Share price declines, year to date, reflect a combination of an increase in risk aversion and lower price/earnings ratios in the face of higher interest rates. Slowing growth and a possible recession are now challenging revenue estimates and profit margin assumptions. Our continued focus on the fundamental growth prospects for the Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Institutional Class, “Fund”) holdings requires an understanding of the difficulties and uncertainty created by the macroeconomic environment. We have reduced earnings forecasts for a number of our holdings in the past few months, reflecting slower growth and due to U.S. dollar strength.

Portfolio Performance

During the third quarter, the Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Institutional Class) returned -1.80%, outperforming its benchmarks, the Russell 1000® Growth Index, which returned -3.60%, and the S&P 500 Index, which returned -4.88%.

Among the benchmark’s largest sectors, Consumer Discretionary posted a solid gain during the period, while Communication Services, Information Technology, and Health Care underperformed the overall benchmark.

Stock selection in the Consumer Discretionary, Health Care, and Industrials sectors—along with an overweight allocation to Consumer Discretionary—contributed the most to relative results. Stock selection in the Information Technology sector detracted from relative results.

Contributors & Detractors

Tesla’s ( TSLA, Financial) strong third-quarter performance was driven by strong demand and a solid second-quarter earnings report, along with record production in August and September, following the lifting of the COVID-19 shutdown at its Shanghai plant.

Uber’s ( UBER, Financial) strong quarterly performance was driven by the return to offices, resilient price increases, continued revenue expansion for Uber Eats, and increased advertising on its platform app.

Salesforce ( CRM, Financial) underperformed during the quarter, in part due to investor skepticism that its recently stated margin and revenue goals for fiscal year 2026 will be attainable in the current economic environment.

Estée Lauder ( EL, Financial) shares were under pressure during the quarter over concerns about its exposure to China and following slightly disappointing guidance released in September.

Buys & Sells

During the quarter, we added Netflix ( NFLX, Financial) to the Fund as the company developed plans to offer a lower-priced monthly subscription option, which will include more advertising, and monetize nearly 100 million nonpaying subscribers who have been using shared passwords.

We sold Snap ( SNAP, Financial) as the company faced revenue pressures from Apple’s privacy changes and the slowing economy, which led to disappointing earnings reports and lower guidance.

Outlook

The Fed continues to tighten policy to combat inflation. Uncertainty about economic growth remains high, and the Fed is facing a delicate balancing act to tighten in a slowing economy and orchestrate a soft landing. The Fed’s inflation fight has been joined by central banks around the world. Tighter domestic liquidity in many economies and the pain caused by the U.S. dollar’s surge further cloud the global outlook.

Growth is set to decelerate across Europe, heading into a winter that will likely feature industrial shutdowns, fuel rationing, and lowered thermostats to offset the loss of Russian gas. Russia’s move to formally annex Eastern Ukrainian territory leaves seemingly little room for a near-term resolution of the conflict and continues to depress sentiment. China is still coming to terms with the impacts of its “zero-COVID-19” policy, and more lockdowns cannot be ruled out. Policymakers have taken initial steps to alleviate the effects of a mortgage crisis that has embroiled the domestic real estate market, including interest rate reductions, to alleviate interest burdens and resuscitate activity.

Most economic slowdowns and recessions in the modern era occurred under different circumstances than those confronting investors today. But their aftermaths have generally seen large-cap growth companies generating fundamental outperformance for reasons of innovation, leadership in large and growing addressable markets, and financial stability. We see much to be optimistic about from this perspective and in the context of our multiyear investment horizon. Greater clarity on some of the macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges investors face may be necessary before superior fundamentals reassert themselves and share price leadership is reestablished.

