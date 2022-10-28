THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, today announced its revenues (unaudited) for the 9 months period (9M) ending 30 September 2022.

u-blox 9M 2022 revenues increased by 62% as compared to the same period of 2021, reaching a record level of CHF 475 million. Adjusting for currency effects, the 9M 2022 growth amounted to 57%. The buoyant business momentum reflects strong and broad-based expansion of overall demand, both in terms of industries as well as geographies. With this strong performance, u-blox is on track to reach its FY 2022 guidance of a revenue growth of between 46% - 54%. The company also confirms its FY 2022 profitability targets with an EBITDA margin between 22% - 25% and an EBIT margin between 16% - 19%, respectively.

Revenue growth was particularly strong in the third quarter, amounting to 79% or 74% on a currency-adjusted basis, compared to the third quarter in 2021. Main driver for this performance was continued growth in APAC.

Thomas Seiler, CEO of u-blox, stated, "During the first nine months of 2022, our revenues increased across all regions and product types, despite supply chain constraints. Specifically, demand in the APAC region was very strong as compared to the same period of last year. More importantly, our 9M 2022 sales were 15% higher than total revenues reported for FY 2021."

Mr. Seiler concluded, "We are well positioned to continue providing our customers with the value-adding innovative products and solutions they need. As we were able to gradually make progress on solving the supply chain challenges, we have managed to generate higher revenues as the year progressed and are thus on track to achieving our FY 2022 guidance. With the end of 2022 approaching, our visibility for 2023 remains solid thanks to our record backlog and order book. The launch of numerous new products, our efforts to continuously enhance solution capabilities and the winning of new design-ins, have resulted in higher demand for our products from existing and new customers across all regions. We are confident that we will continue our growth trajectory also in 2023."

About u‑blox

u‑blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short-range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u‑blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost‑effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u%26%238209%3Bblox.com)

