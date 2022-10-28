Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 28, 2022!

Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend

5 minutes ago
Wabtec+Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common dividend of 15 cents per share, payable on November 28, 2022 to holders of record on November 14, 2022.

About Wabtec Corporation

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec’s website at: www.WabtecCorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005025/en/

WRITTEN BY

