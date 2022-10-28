It is a tough time for Tesla Inc. ( TSLA, Financial) investors. The company is being hit from multiple fronts and, as a result, the stock is stuck in a rut. However, the underlying fundamentals remain compelling, which is why the momentary blip is not a cause for concern.

For the third quarter, the electric vehicle manufacturer reported $1.05 in adjusted earnings per share on revenue of $21.45 billion. While earnings beat analysts' estimates, revenue came up short. The company said it is working at a "smoother delivery pace" as it hopes to increase production of its electric cars. Tesla wanted a 50% increase in its deliveries this year, but CEO Elon Musk suggested a greater focus should be placed on the production cycle. This suggests the company may fall short of its goal of 1.4 million deliveries.

The current economic cycle is not a great one for growth stocks as any bearish news has an outsized effect. That is why Tesla's stock fell near a 52-week low after reporting its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. The report was not all that bad, but, at the moment, the market is looking for any major reason to punish growth stocks.

The major issues plaguing Tesla going forward include maintaining its production schedule, possible declines in demand and investments in its manufacturing facilities.

Tesla reports record quarter

As one of the most-watched stocks on the U.S. market, Tesla's earnings release came at a critical time as it contends with increasing competition from other automakers, high inflation and rising interest rates.

After a dip in the first quarter, Tesla bounced back with a near-record third quarter. The company doubled its bottom line year over year to record net income of $3.3 billion. It posted $21.5 billion in revenue due to a 55% increase in automotive sales.

Further, cash flow more than doubled from the prior-year quarter to $3.3 billion.

The Tesla Model 3 was on a relentless pace of expansion, with 4,283 Supercharger stations at the end of the quarter. This is up 32% from last year and marks an increase in both numbers (38,883) and proportionate growth within this segment over time. The impressive thing here is not just that the company built more charging stations, but how quickly its network has grown.

Tesla continues to produce more cars every quarter and does not anticipate this changing despite the wider issues. The electric vehicle giant produced 365,923 cars during the three-month period. Record deliveries of 343,830 vehicles, however, fell short of analysts' expectations. Despite some headwinds, the company still managed to generate a lot of revenue. Further, it is producing an increasing number of cars regardless of its logistics problems.

The company's top-line sales were boosted by an increase in deliveries and higher average selling prices. Longer-term growth from products like the Model 3 continued to play a major role, along with increased production volume. However, Tesla is diversifying its business in several non-automotive areas, including solar energy and telecommunication, to enhance earnings.

Despite the strong results, investors still seem unsure

Tesla's earnings call suggested the company has great expectations about its future, but investors seem to be a little uneasy due to its outlook.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating production to achieve, on average, 50% year-over-year delivery growth. However, it did not offer specifics.

Due to battery supply chain issues, Tesla's plan to make affordable electric cars has not worked out. The company could see significant cost pressures if it does not secure more of the materials needed to produce batteries. Competitors are starting to fight harder for inventory, so it could be forced to rely on expensive third-party vendors.

Finally, there are also macroeconomic conditions to consider. Inflation is rampant, while interest rates are on the rise. Even though Tesla has experienced costly setbacks in recent years, Musk said during the earnings call that demand continues to be strong and he does not see evidence of a potential slowdown. Nevertheless, rampant inflation is a real risk for the company as it pushes up the costs of goods for everyone.

Takeaway

Tesla has seen huge growth over the past several years, with its share price spiking to record highs at one point. However, shares have recently taken a hit, falling almost 50% from their 52-week highs since the start of the year.

While the drop is mainly due to macroeconomic headwinds, profit-taking by investors and short-term market fluctuations, the company still has a promising growth pathway ahead. Investors could benefit from its future growth by buying the dip, much like Ark Investment Management's Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) did on Thursday.

Thus, even as Tesla shares trade lower in the short term, they offer enticing prospects over the long term for smart investors who take advantage of today's low prices.