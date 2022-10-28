The Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Sciences Fund (Trades, Portfolio) released this week its third quarter portfolio update, revealing that its top trades included a boost to its holding in Centene Corp. ( CNC, Financial), the closure of its positions in Elevance Health Inc. ( ELV, Financial) and Veeva Systems Inc. ( VEEV, Financial) and a reduction to its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc. ( UNH, Financial) and Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ, Financial).

The fund, which is part of Boston-based Eaton Vance, seeks investments in companies around the globe that engage in the discovery and development of products and services related to scientific advances in biotech, medical diagnostics, managed health care and medical equipment. The fund emphasizes value in its investment philosophy: Eaton Vance invests in companies that are reasonably priced relative to fundamental value and have the potential to increase in value over time.

As of August, the fund’s $1.01 billion equity portfolio contains 48 stocks, with two new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 6%.

Investors should be aware that portfolio updates for mutual funds do not necessarily provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. The data is sourced from the quarterly updates on the website of the fund(s) in question. This usually consists of long equity positions in U.S. and foreign stocks. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the guru may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended. However, even this limited data can provide valuable information.

Centene

The fund added 16,818 shares of Centene ( CNC, Financial), increasing the position to 240,819 shares.

Shares of Centene averaged $88.27 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.86 as of Friday.

The St. Louis-based government-sponsored health care plans company has a GF Score of 87 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a momentum rank of 3 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for financial strength and GF Value.

Centene’s financial strength ranks 6 out of 10 on the back of a modest Altman Z-score of 2.49 and debt-to-equity ratios that are underperforming more than 76% of global competitors despite having a good Piotroski F-score of 6 out of 9.

Other gurus with holdings in Centene include the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Viking Global LP and the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

Elevance Health

The fund sold all 58,532 shares of Elevance Health ( ELV, Financial), trimming 2.77% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Elevance Health averaged $480.19 during the third quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.09.

Formerly known as Anthem, the Indianapolis-based company provides employer, individual and government-sponsored health insurance plans. Elevance Health has a GF Score of 88 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a momentum rank of 6 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 3 out of 10.

Elevance Health’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and returns that outperform more than 60% of global competitors.

Veeva Systems

The fund sold all 46,863 shares of Veeva Systems ( VEEV, Financial), trimming 0.74% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Veeva Systems averaged $206.37 during the third quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.43.

The Pleasanton, California-based life sciences software company has a GF Score of 92 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth and a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 despite momentum and GF Value ranking just 4 out of 10.

Veeva Systems’ profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and operating margins that have increased approximately 4.3% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms approximately 90% of global competitors.

UnitedHealth Group

The fund sold 20,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group ( UNH, Financial), curbing 10.96% of the position and 0.92% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group averaged $516.04 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.13 as of Friday.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based health insurance company has a GF Score of 90 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10, a momentum rank of 6 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 3 out of 10.

GuruFocus ranks UnitedHealth Group’s business predictability five stars out of five.

Johnson & Johnson

The fund sold 48,236 shares of Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ, Financial), trimming 9.45% of the position and 0.81% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson averaged $172.65 during the third quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.96.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drug manufacturer has a GF Score of 90 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a growth rank of 8 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 5 out of 10.