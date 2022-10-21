Berkshire Money Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $562.00Mil. The top holdings were DIA(17.51%), SPY(14.49%), and VIG(11.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Berkshire Money Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Berkshire Money Management, Inc. bought 1,720,802 shares of BATS:BOCT for a total holding of 1,731,168. The trade had a 9.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.66.

On 10/21/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October traded for a price of $30.7266 per share and a market cap of $217.39Mil. The stock has returned -9.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October has a price-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

Berkshire Money Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VIG by 256,515 shares. The trade had a 6.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $141.54 per share and a market cap of $59.80Bil. The stock has returned -11.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a price-book ratio of 3.97.

The guru sold out of their 221,574-share investment in ARCA:TIP. Previously, the stock had a 4.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.92 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.33 per share and a market cap of $26.11Bil. The stock has returned -12.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Berkshire Money Management, Inc. bought 128,611 shares of ARCA:IVE for a total holding of 179,501. The trade had a 2.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.79.

On 10/21/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $136.25 per share and a market cap of $22.47Bil. The stock has returned -8.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a price-book ratio of 2.45.

The guru established a new position worth 423,443 shares in BATS:POCT, giving the stock a 2.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.91 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October traded for a price of $29.15 per share and a market cap of $604.13Mil. The stock has returned -2.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October has a price-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a price-book ratio of 3.42.

