Wells Fargo announced its participation today at the Association+for+Financial+Professionals+%28AFP%29+Conference in Philadelphia from October 23-26.

In July, Wells Fargo joined AFP’s Diversity%2C+Equity%2C+and+Inclusion+%28DEI%29+Awareness+Initiative+for+Treasury+and+Finance. As part of the company’s support of the initiative, Troy Keen, Corporate & Investment Banking’s Chief Development Officer will participate in a DEI roundtable, Achieving a More Diverse and Inclusive Workforce at the conference on Sunday, October 23 at 2:00 p.m Eastern Time.

Additionally, the following members of Wells Fargo’s AFP delegation will participate in panel discussions (all times Eastern).

Gaileon Thompson, head of Finance, Consumer and Small Business Banking Operations and AFP board member will facilitate a Q&A session following the Numbers and Narratives: Seeking a Story Among the Indicators presentation Monday, October 24 at 10:30 a.m.

presentation Monday, October 24 at 10:30 a.m. Linda Cascardo, head of Global Treasury Management Commercial Banking Client Segments and Justin Ellerman, head of Cyber Advisory Services will appear on the Strategies to Thrive During Disruption panel on Tuesday, October 25 at 10:30 a.m.

panel on Tuesday, October 25 at 10:30 a.m. Joe Hussey, head of Global Treasury Management Payables & Receivables, will appear on the Latest Automated Clearing House (ACH) Insights and Strategies: Capitalize to Stay Competitive panel on Tuesday, October 25 at 10:30 a.m.

panel on Tuesday, October 25 at 10:30 a.m. Hunter Lyall, Senior Finance Manager will appear on the Managing the Structure of Distributed Finance panel on Tuesday, October 25 at 10:30 a.m.

panel on Tuesday, October 25 at 10:30 a.m. Vanessa McMichael, head of Corporate & Investment Banking Corporate & Public Entity Strategy, will appear on the Cash Investing: Returning to Normal panel on Wednesday, October 26 at 8:30 a.m.

