FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $357.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOG(13.22%), BRK.B(11.66%), and MSFT(8.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 3,178 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 30,277. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/21/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $374.29 per share and a market cap of $349.28Bil. The stock has returned -16.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-book ratio of 3.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 7,061 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 490,661. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/21/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $101.48 per share and a market cap of $1,319.82Bil. The stock has returned -28.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-book ratio of 5.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 2,008 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 128,131. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/21/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $242.12 per share and a market cap of $1,805.70Bil. The stock has returned -21.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-book ratio of 10.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.60 and a price-sales ratio of 9.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 1,831 shares of NYSE:MTB for a total holding of 16,796. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $176.96.

On 10/21/2022, M&T Bank Corp traded for a price of $161.77 per share and a market cap of $27.97Bil. The stock has returned 4.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, M&T Bank Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 10,100 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 67,004. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 10/21/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $30.48 per share and a market cap of $134.52Bil. The stock has returned -41.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

