NuWave Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

35 WATERVIEW BOULEVARD PARSIPPANY, NJ 07054

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 269 stocks valued at a total of $87.00Mil. The top holdings were PGR(2.12%), INTC(1.79%), and WM(1.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NuWave Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 15,936 shares in NYSE:PGR, giving the stock a 2.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $120.41 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $122.45 per share and a market cap of $71.65Bil. The stock has returned 31.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 86.84, a price-book ratio of 4.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 9,595 shares in NYSE:WM, giving the stock a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $165.07 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $159.83 per share and a market cap of $66.06Bil. The stock has returned 0.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-book ratio of 9.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.40 and a price-sales ratio of 3.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 29,149-share investment in NAS:CSCO. Previously, the stock had a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.37 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $42.8 per share and a market cap of $175.74Bil. The stock has returned -20.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-book ratio of 4.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.87 and a price-sales ratio of 3.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, NuWave Investment Management, LLC bought 51,348 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 60,451. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 10/21/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $26.97 per share and a market cap of $110.74Bil. The stock has returned -49.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.53 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 14,357-share investment in NYSE:BMY. Previously, the stock had a 1.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.54 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $72.21 per share and a market cap of $154.19Bil. The stock has returned 28.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-book ratio of 4.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.48 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.