ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP /IL recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

311 S WACKER DR CHICAGO, IL 60606

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 411 stocks valued at a total of $905.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.20%), CVX(2.13%), and BRK.B(2.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP /IL’s top five trades of the quarter.

ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP /IL reduced their investment in NYSE:WM by 71,234 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.07.

On 10/21/2022, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $159.83 per share and a market cap of $66.06Bil. The stock has returned 0.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-book ratio of 9.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.40 and a price-sales ratio of 3.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 66,186 shares in NYSE:GPN, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $123.34 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Global Payments Inc traded for a price of $114.25 per share and a market cap of $31.67Bil. The stock has returned -27.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 634.73, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 58.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.57 and a price-sales ratio of 3.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP /IL bought 51,213 shares of NYSE:SWK for a total holding of 64,299. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.2.

On 10/21/2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $73.95 per share and a market cap of $10.93Bil. The stock has returned -58.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-book ratio of 1.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP /IL bought 19,720 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 43,462. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/21/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $130.01 per share and a market cap of $349.41Bil. The stock has returned -61.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-book ratio of 2.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.95 and a price-sales ratio of 3.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 233,259-share investment in NAS:DKNG. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.89 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, DraftKings Inc traded for a price of $13.21 per share and a market cap of $5.93Bil. The stock has returned -73.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DraftKings Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.67 and a price-sales ratio of 3.63.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.