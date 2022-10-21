First Dallas Securities Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $146.00Mil. The top holdings were TPL(13.81%), AAPL(9.54%), and XOM(3.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Dallas Securities Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 54,176 shares in NYSE:VST, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.2 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Vistra Corp traded for a price of $21.75 per share and a market cap of $9.06Bil. The stock has returned 17.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:AEO by 80,045 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.63.

On 10/21/2022, American Eagle Outfitters Inc traded for a price of $10.37 per share and a market cap of $1.94Bil. The stock has returned -55.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Eagle Outfitters Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 16,349 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 10/21/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $44.95 per share and a market cap of $252.28Bil. The stock has returned 8.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-book ratio of 2.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 8,475 shares in NAS:CHK, giving the stock a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.95 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $97.02 per share and a market cap of $11.72Bil. The stock has returned 69.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

During the quarter, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought 5,127 shares of NYSE:AXP for a total holding of 13,252. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.36.

On 10/21/2022, American Express Co traded for a price of $140.04 per share and a market cap of $104.99Bil. The stock has returned -19.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Express Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-book ratio of 4.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

