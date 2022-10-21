Tufton Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $414.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.88%), AAPL(3.96%), and ADP(3.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tufton Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Tufton Capital Management reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 29,155 shares. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/21/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $242.12 per share and a market cap of $1,805.70Bil. The stock has returned -21.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-book ratio of 10.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.60 and a price-sales ratio of 9.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Tufton Capital Management reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 66,485 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/21/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $101.48 per share and a market cap of $1,319.82Bil. The stock has returned -28.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-book ratio of 5.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Tufton Capital Management reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 37,389 shares. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.5.

On 10/21/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $147.06 per share and a market cap of $260.02Bil. The stock has returned 40.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-book ratio of 17.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.00 and a price-sales ratio of 4.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Tufton Capital Management reduced their investment in NYSE:LMT by 12,774 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.56.

On 10/21/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $454.61 per share and a market cap of $119.14Bil. The stock has returned 24.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-book ratio of 9.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Tufton Capital Management reduced their investment in NYSE:TGT by 28,586 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.1.

On 10/21/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $159.19 per share and a market cap of $73.27Bil. The stock has returned -35.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-book ratio of 6.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

