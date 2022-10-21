PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $499.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOG(9.96%), AAPL(6.06%), and EPD(5.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 267,243-share investment in NAS:GILD. Previously, the stock had a 3.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.06 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $67.79 per share and a market cap of $84.97Bil. The stock has returned 5.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-book ratio of 4.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC bought 6,913 shares of NYSE:RTX for a total holding of 199,091. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.51.

On 10/21/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $88.54 per share and a market cap of $130.31Bil. The stock has returned -1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC reduced their investment in NYSE:NLSN by 24,042 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.07.

On 10/21/2022, Nielsen Holdings PLC traded for a price of $27.98 per share and a market cap of $10.07Bil. The stock has returned 43.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nielsen Holdings PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-book ratio of 2.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC bought 2,971 shares of NAS:CHKP for a total holding of 116,688. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $120.99.

On 10/21/2022, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd traded for a price of $114.31 per share and a market cap of $14.34Bil. The stock has returned -7.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-book ratio of 4.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.89 and a price-sales ratio of 6.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC bought 16,008 shares of NYSE:SPR for a total holding of 531,529. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.4.

On 10/21/2022, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc traded for a price of $25.1 per share and a market cap of $2.64Bil. The stock has returned -41.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.43 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

