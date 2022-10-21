Vision Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $484.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(8.93%), VEA(8.40%), and AAPL(6.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vision Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 120,669 shares in ARCA:LQD, giving the stock a 2.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.57 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $99.48 per share and a market cap of $32.21Bil. The stock has returned -22.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 243,958-share investment in NAS:IGSB. Previously, the stock had a 2.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.28 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.85 per share and a market cap of $21.27Bil. The stock has returned -8.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IJH by 27,820 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $230.29 per share and a market cap of $58.53Bil. The stock has returned -15.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a price-book ratio of 2.04.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 63,976 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $92.24 per share and a market cap of $62.31Bil. The stock has returned -17.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, Vision Capital Management, Inc. bought 26,624 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 53,118. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 10/21/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $168.71 per share and a market cap of $443.57Bil. The stock has returned 5.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-book ratio of 5.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.67 and a price-sales ratio of 4.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

