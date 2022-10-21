Gemmer Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1655 NORTH MAIN STREET WALNUT CREEK, CA 94596

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $600.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHV(9.78%), SCHF(8.59%), and BSV(8.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 28,204 shares. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 10/21/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $306.37 per share and a market cap of $142.43Bil. The stock has returned -52.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-book ratio of 9.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.43 and a price-sales ratio of 8.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IGV by 35,213 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.17.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF traded for a price of $258.88 per share and a market cap of $4.97Bil. The stock has returned -40.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a price-book ratio of 5.88.

The guru established a new position worth 315,657 shares in BATS:DFIC, giving the stock a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.46 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $19.88 per share and a market cap of $1.19Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.18.

The guru established a new position worth 97,936 shares in ARCA:EFAX, giving the stock a 0.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.25 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF traded for a price of $60.2044 per share and a market cap of $207.71Mil. The stock has returned -26.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 9,548 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 10/21/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $478.18 per share and a market cap of $211.64Bil. The stock has returned 0.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-book ratio of 10.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

