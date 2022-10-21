Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 118 stocks valued at a total of $421.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(13.74%), DFIC(13.16%), and IVV(12.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. bought 2,865,643 shares of BATS:DFIC for a total holding of 2,893,746. The trade had a 13.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.46.

On 10/21/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $19.88 per share and a market cap of $1.19Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.18.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:EFV by 523,774 shares. The trade had a 5.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.63.

On 10/21/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $40.38 per share and a market cap of $13.28Bil. The stock has returned -18.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a price-book ratio of 0.98.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHF by 658,688 shares. The trade had a 4.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 10/21/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $29.12 per share and a market cap of $25.07Bil. The stock has returned -24.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 150,357 shares. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 10/21/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $57.99 per share and a market cap of $40.92Bil. The stock has returned -24.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. bought 29,570 shares of NYSE:PKG for a total holding of 231,057. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.29.

On 10/21/2022, Packaging Corp of America traded for a price of $116.94 per share and a market cap of $10.96Bil. The stock has returned -9.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Packaging Corp of America has a price-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-book ratio of 2.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

