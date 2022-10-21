ADVISORS MANAGEMENT GROUP INC /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $251.00Mil. The top holdings were FE(3.79%), MLPA(3.76%), and FHN(3.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADVISORS MANAGEMENT GROUP INC /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 162,623-share investment in NYSE:PPL. Previously, the stock had a 1.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.63 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, PPL Corp traded for a price of $25.69 per share and a market cap of $18.91Bil. The stock has returned -7.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PPL Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ADVISORS MANAGEMENT GROUP INC /ADV reduced their investment in NYSE:SO by 29,358 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.75.

On 10/21/2022, Southern Co traded for a price of $64.5 per share and a market cap of $70.19Bil. The stock has returned 4.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southern Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

ADVISORS MANAGEMENT GROUP INC /ADV reduced their investment in NYSE:WM by 10,591 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.07.

On 10/21/2022, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $159.83 per share and a market cap of $66.06Bil. The stock has returned 0.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-book ratio of 9.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.40 and a price-sales ratio of 3.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

ADVISORS MANAGEMENT GROUP INC /ADV reduced their investment in NYSE:ADM by 20,318 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.33.

On 10/21/2022, Archer-Daniels Midland Co traded for a price of $89.69 per share and a market cap of $50.28Bil. The stock has returned 40.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archer-Daniels Midland Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

ADVISORS MANAGEMENT GROUP INC /ADV reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 10,176 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.51.

On 10/21/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $173.19 per share and a market cap of $339.01Bil. The stock has returned 60.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

