RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $256.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHV(16.60%), DBEF(13.89%), and SCHA(9.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought 83,882 shares of ARCA:SCHV for a total holding of 727,232. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.22.

On 10/21/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $61.84 per share and a market cap of $9.27Bil. The stock has returned -10.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a price-book ratio of 2.39.

During the quarter, RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought 70,596 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 337,728. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.59.

On 10/21/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $57.55 per share and a market cap of $13.60Bil. The stock has returned -26.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a price-book ratio of 6.54.

During the quarter, RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought 90,814 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 651,419. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.71.

On 10/21/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $39.56 per share and a market cap of $12.93Bil. The stock has returned -23.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

During the quarter, RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought 81,184 shares of ARCA:DBEF for a total holding of 1,063,614. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.69.

On 10/21/2022, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF traded for a price of $34.83 per share and a market cap of $3.96Bil. The stock has returned -7.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

During the quarter, RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought 8,264 shares of ARCA:RYH for a total holding of 45,783. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $273.75.

On 10/21/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF traded for a price of $262.093 per share and a market cap of $883.25Mil. The stock has returned -13.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a price-book ratio of 3.49.

