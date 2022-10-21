Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1215 W. BALTIMORE PIKE MEDIA, PA 19063

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 200 stocks valued at a total of $317.00Mil. The top holdings were NEE(28.88%), NEP(8.22%), and LBAY(7.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought 18,525 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 24,081. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $375.81 per share and a market cap of $282.72Bil. The stock has returned -16.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a price-book ratio of 3.46.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NEE by 52,797 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.84.

On 10/21/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $71.65 per share and a market cap of $140.78Bil. The stock has returned -12.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.69, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.33 and a price-sales ratio of 8.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GBDC by 156,000 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.61.

On 10/21/2022, Golub Capital BDC Inc traded for a price of $12.87 per share and a market cap of $2.20Bil. The stock has returned -11.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Golub Capital BDC Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-book ratio of 0.85 and a price-sales ratio of 9.94.

During the quarter, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought 31,211 shares of ARCA:FDRR for a total holding of 300,401. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.55.

On 10/21/2022, Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates traded for a price of $37.52 per share and a market cap of $540.29Mil. The stock has returned -12.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a price-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a price-book ratio of 3.00.

During the quarter, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought 29,516 shares of ARCA:LBAY for a total holding of 979,442. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.93.

On 10/21/2022, Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF traded for a price of $27.0707 per share and a market cap of $55.49Mil. The stock has returned 16.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a price-book ratio of 2.21.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

