Patton Fund Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $246.00Mil. The top holdings were IEF(14.12%), IVV(5.60%), and EFA(5.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Patton Fund Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Patton Fund Management, Inc. bought 22,594 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 38,515. The trade had a 3.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $375.81 per share and a market cap of $282.72Bil. The stock has returned -16.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a price-book ratio of 3.46.

The guru established a new position worth 7,038 shares in NYSE:MCK, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $347.15 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $370.64 per share and a market cap of $53.27Bil. The stock has returned 79.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 30,201 shares in NYSE:GIS, giving the stock a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.23 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $77.04 per share and a market cap of $45.73Bil. The stock has returned 26.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 23,609-share investment in NYSE:VLO. Previously, the stock had a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.04 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Valero Energy Corp traded for a price of $127.74 per share and a market cap of $50.33Bil. The stock has returned 60.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.73 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 7,687 shares in NAS:VRTX, giving the stock a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $287.72 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $300 per share and a market cap of $76.94Bil. The stock has returned 60.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-book ratio of 6.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.59 and a price-sales ratio of 9.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

