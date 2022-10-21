Genesis Investment Management, LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $873.00Mil. The top holdings were MELI(14.01%), PDD(13.33%), and BAP(11.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Genesis Investment Management, LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP reduced their investment in NAS:PDD by 356,235 shares. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.13.

On 10/21/2022, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $58.97 per share and a market cap of $74.56Bil. The stock has returned -39.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-book ratio of 5.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.12 and a price-sales ratio of 5.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 193,373 shares. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 10/21/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $72.18 per share and a market cap of $191.10Bil. The stock has returned -59.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP reduced their investment in NAS:JD by 294,416 shares. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.23.

On 10/21/2022, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $42.15 per share and a market cap of $65.82Bil. The stock has returned -49.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -71.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:BAP by 153,628 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.17.

On 10/21/2022, Credicorp Ltd traded for a price of $133.15 per share and a market cap of $10.59Bil. The stock has returned 3.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Credicorp Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP reduced their investment in NAS:MELI by 28,869 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $859.52.

On 10/21/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $844.9 per share and a market cap of $42.53Bil. The stock has returned -46.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 178.64, a price-book ratio of 26.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.49 and a price-sales ratio of 4.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

