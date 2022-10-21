Value Partners Investments Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $1.00Bil. The top holdings were ORCL(6.78%), FDX(6.74%), and TD(6.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Value Partners Investments Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 72,680-share investment in NYSE:LMT. Previously, the stock had a 2.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $417.56 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $454.61 per share and a market cap of $119.14Bil. The stock has returned 24.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-book ratio of 9.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Value Partners Investments Inc. bought 94,170 shares of NYSE:FDX for a total holding of 450,439. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $211.05.

On 10/21/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $153.23 per share and a market cap of $39.87Bil. The stock has returned -32.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.54 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 159,388 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.99.

On 10/21/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $92.72 per share and a market cap of $121.73Bil. The stock has returned 9.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Value Partners Investments Inc. bought 28,629 shares of NYSE:HD for a total holding of 110,380. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.18.

On 10/21/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $275.53 per share and a market cap of $282.07Bil. The stock has returned -22.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-book ratio of 1192.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Value Partners Investments Inc. bought 33,523 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 147,233. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/21/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $242.12 per share and a market cap of $1,805.70Bil. The stock has returned -21.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-book ratio of 10.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.60 and a price-sales ratio of 9.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

