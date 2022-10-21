Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 853 stocks valued at a total of $259.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(11.45%), SPTM(7.45%), and JPST(5.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 62,179 shares in ARCA:SCHJ, giving the stock a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.32 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.91 per share and a market cap of $339.73Mil. The stock has returned -8.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought 42,743 shares of BATS:JMST for a total holding of 73,871. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.48.

On 10/21/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.29 per share and a market cap of $2.51Bil. The stock has returned -0.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought 39,825 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 42,280. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.69 per share and a market cap of $18.28Bil. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced their investment in ARCA:STIP by 16,998 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 10/21/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.11 per share and a market cap of $12.00Bil. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought 59,745 shares of ARCA:SPDW for a total holding of 205,629. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.83.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $26.72 per share and a market cap of $11.26Bil. The stock has returned -25.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

