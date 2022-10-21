TriaGen Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

23801 Calabasas Road Calabasas, CA 91302

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 159 stocks valued at a total of $180.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.35%), VO(3.60%), and JPST(3.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 226,384 shares in ARCA:FLQH, giving the stock a 2.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.46 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, FRANKLIN TEMP ETF traded for a price of $26.79 per share and a market cap of $24.11Mil. The stock has returned -4.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 124,087-share investment in ARCA:COM. Previously, the stock had a 2.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.15 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF traded for a price of $29.81 per share and a market cap of $301.08Mil. The stock has returned 6.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 12,379 shares in NAS:VRTX, giving the stock a 1.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $287.72 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $300 per share and a market cap of $76.94Bil. The stock has returned 60.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-book ratio of 6.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.59 and a price-sales ratio of 9.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 215,112 shares in NAS:VRRM, giving the stock a 1.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.23 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Verra Mobility Corp traded for a price of $16.72 per share and a market cap of $2.56Bil. The stock has returned 11.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verra Mobility Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-book ratio of 10.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 24,392 shares in NAS:TMUS, giving the stock a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.43 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $136.46 per share and a market cap of $171.13Bil. The stock has returned 16.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 99.60, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.