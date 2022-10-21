Analog Century Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $178.00Mil. The top holdings were ON(8.81%), AVGO(8.50%), and MCHP(8.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Analog Century Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 172,000 shares in NYSE:CALX, giving the stock a 5.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.46 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Calix Inc traded for a price of $61.08 per share and a market cap of $3.98Bil. The stock has returned 8.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Calix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-book ratio of 6.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.41 and a price-sales ratio of 5.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 34,000 shares in NAS:SNPS, giving the stock a 5.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $338.58 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Synopsys Inc traded for a price of $296.5 per share and a market cap of $45.34Bil. The stock has returned -7.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synopsys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-book ratio of 8.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.52 and a price-sales ratio of 9.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Analog Century Management LP reduced their investment in NAS:AMAT by 59,100 shares. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.43.

On 10/21/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $82.42 per share and a market cap of $70.91Bil. The stock has returned -37.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-book ratio of 5.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Analog Century Management LP reduced their investment in NAS:SMTC by 89,951 shares. The trade had a 2.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.86.

On 10/21/2022, Semtech Corp traded for a price of $26.68 per share and a market cap of $1.69Bil. The stock has returned -66.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Semtech Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Analog Century Management LP bought 31,000 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 78,970. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 10/21/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $124.66 per share and a market cap of $310.40Bil. The stock has returned -44.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-book ratio of 13.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.59 and a price-sales ratio of 10.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

