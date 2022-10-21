Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 187 stocks valued at a total of $84.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(11.48%), BRK.B(7.80%), and MSFT(7.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IBDS by 37,644 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.76.

On 10/21/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $22.71 per share and a market cap of $865.25Mil. The stock has returned -12.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IBDQ by 31,800 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.58.

On 10/21/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.02 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned -7.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:PWZ by 26,475 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.41.

On 10/21/2022, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.95 per share and a market cap of $570.31Mil. The stock has returned -14.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC bought 5,790 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 24,690. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 10/21/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.11 per share and a market cap of $12.00Bil. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 2,909 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $187.49 per share and a market cap of $251.62Bil. The stock has returned -18.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.18.

