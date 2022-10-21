All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $92.00Mil. The top holdings were SHV(9.51%), IJR(7.32%), and IVE(6.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were All Season Financial Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 128,228-share investment in NAS:IEF. Previously, the stock had a 11.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.09 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.14 per share and a market cap of $21.07Bil. The stock has returned -16.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 79,632 shares in NAS:SHV, giving the stock a 9.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.67 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.95 per share and a market cap of $24.10Bil. The stock has returned 0.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 59,005 shares in ARCA:JNK, giving the stock a 5.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.19 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $88.77 per share and a market cap of $5.69Bil. The stock has returned -14.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 28,014-share investment in ARCA:IWF. Previously, the stock had a 5.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $234.63 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $218.16 per share and a market cap of $57.52Bil. The stock has returned -24.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a price-book ratio of 8.53.

The guru established a new position worth 211,917 shares in ARCA:VRP, giving the stock a 5.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.7 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF traded for a price of $21.71 per share and a market cap of $1.76Bil. The stock has returned -13.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

