Whitcomb & Hess, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1020 CLEVELAND AVENUE ASHLAND, OH 44805

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $222.00Mil. The top holdings were SPYV(14.18%), VEA(11.56%), and VMBS(8.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Whitcomb & Hess, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Whitcomb & Hess, Inc. bought 27,340 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 706,125. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.68 per share and a market cap of $87.52Bil. The stock has returned -25.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a price-book ratio of 1.37.

During the quarter, Whitcomb & Hess, Inc. bought 11,001 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 350,381. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.14.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $51.81 per share and a market cap of $12.42Bil. The stock has returned -23.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a price-book ratio of 6.21.

During the quarter, Whitcomb & Hess, Inc. bought 24,620 shares of ARCA:EMLC for a total holding of 292,279. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.72.

On 10/21/2022, VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.67 per share and a market cap of $2.63Bil. The stock has returned -19.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Whitcomb & Hess, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VMBS by 11,699 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.39.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $43.67 per share and a market cap of $13.42Bil. The stock has returned -16.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Whitcomb & Hess, Inc. bought 14,351 shares of ARCA:HYLB for a total holding of 253,227. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.29.

On 10/21/2022, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $33.18 per share and a market cap of $3.46Bil. The stock has returned -12.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.