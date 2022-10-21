Ronald Blue Trust, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2289 stocks valued at a total of $5.69Bil. The top holdings were VUSE(7.01%), IUSV(6.48%), and VOO(6.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ronald Blue Trust, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ronald Blue Trust, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:MBB by 604,159 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.75.

On 10/21/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $88.86 per share and a market cap of $19.27Bil. The stock has returned -16.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Ronald Blue Trust, Inc. bought 846,360 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 2,111,711. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.41.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.6 per share and a market cap of $16.47Bil. The stock has returned -4.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Ronald Blue Trust, Inc. bought 423,205 shares of BATS:QUAL for a total holding of 1,550,153. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.43.

On 10/21/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $108.74 per share and a market cap of $17.10Bil. The stock has returned -21.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a price-book ratio of 4.65.

Ronald Blue Trust, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:IUSV by 481,444 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.58.

On 10/21/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $66.34 per share and a market cap of $11.48Bil. The stock has returned -8.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a price-book ratio of 2.36.

During the quarter, Ronald Blue Trust, Inc. bought 87,810 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 1,041,297. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $343.9 per share and a market cap of $255.18Bil. The stock has returned -16.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a price-book ratio of 3.47.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

