NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. ("Benessere" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:BENE) announced today that, in view of the recent termination of the Company's proposed business combination with eCombustible Energy LLC, ongoing regulatory investigations, and the Company's sponsor not making additional monthly contributions to the Company's trust account in connection with the additional extension period approved by the Company's stockholders on July 7, 2022, the Company's board of directors has determined to dissolve and liquidate in accordance with its charter and will redeem all of its outstanding shares of Class A common stock that were included in the units issued in its initial public offering (the "Public Shares"), at a per-share redemption price of approximately $10.45.

In order to provide for the disbursement of funds from the Company's trust account, the Company has instructed Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the trustee of the trust account and the Company's transfer agent, to take all necessary actions to immediately liquidate the trust account. The proceeds of the trust account will be held in a non-interest bearing account while awaiting disbursement to the holders of the Public Shares. Holders of Public Shares may redeem their shares for their pro rata portion of the proceeds of the trust account), including interest (net of amounts withdrawn by the Company to pay its taxes and less up to $100,000 of such net interest to pay dissolution expenses) by delivering their Public Shares to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company. Beneficial owners of Public Shares held in "street name," however, will not need to take any action in order to receive the redemption amount. The redemption of the Public Shares will be effected within ten (10) business days after October 17, 2022.

The Company's initial stockholders have waived their redemption rights with respect to the outstanding shares of common stock issued prior to the Company's initial public offering or in a private placement in connection with the closing of the Company's initial public offering.

There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants and rights, which will expire worthless.

About Benessere

Benessere is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Benessere's strategy is to identify and complete business combinations with technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North, Central and South America. For more information, please visit www.benespac.com.

