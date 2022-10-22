First National Bank of Hutchinson recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $125.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(23.72%), IJR(8.51%), and IJH(7.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First National Bank of Hutchinson’s top five trades of the quarter.

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 3,540 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/22/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $375.81 per share and a market cap of $282.72Bil. The stock has returned -16.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 14,026 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/22/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $92.24 per share and a market cap of $62.31Bil. The stock has returned -17.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced their investment in ARCA:STIP by 12,318 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 10/22/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.11 per share and a market cap of $12.00Bil. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced their investment in ARCA:IJH by 3,722 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 10/22/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $230.29 per share and a market cap of $58.53Bil. The stock has returned -15.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a price-book ratio of 2.00.

The guru sold out of their 2,643-share investment in NYSE:UNP. Previously, the stock had a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $221.28 during the quarter.

On 10/22/2022, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $190.53 per share and a market cap of $117.14Bil. The stock has returned -15.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-book ratio of 9.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.34 and a price-sales ratio of 5.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

