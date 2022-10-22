Sather Financial Group Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

120 E. Constitution St Victoria, TX 77901

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $908.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(10.32%), GOOG(8.06%), and MSFT(6.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sather Financial Group Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sather Financial Group Inc bought 71,449 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 384,561. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/22/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $130.01 per share and a market cap of $349.41Bil. The stock has returned -61.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-book ratio of 2.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.95 and a price-sales ratio of 3.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Sather Financial Group Inc bought 16,272 shares of NYSE:SPGI for a total holding of 129,619. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $357.77.

On 10/22/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $295.94 per share and a market cap of $98.70Bil. The stock has returned -32.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-book ratio of 2.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.90 and a price-sales ratio of 8.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Sather Financial Group Inc bought 12,497 shares of NAS:INTU for a total holding of 111,285. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $431.97.

On 10/22/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $417.18 per share and a market cap of $117.59Bil. The stock has returned -27.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-book ratio of 7.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.18 and a price-sales ratio of 9.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Sather Financial Group Inc reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 13,215 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 10/22/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $306.37 per share and a market cap of $142.43Bil. The stock has returned -52.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-book ratio of 9.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.43 and a price-sales ratio of 8.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Sather Financial Group Inc bought 34,954 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 761,454. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/22/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $101.48 per share and a market cap of $1,321.30Bil. The stock has returned -28.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-book ratio of 5.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.