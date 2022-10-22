CADINHA & CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

900 FORT STREET MALL HONOLULU, HI 96813

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $297.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.72%), COST(8.62%), and BRK.B(8.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CADINHA & CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CADINHA & CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TLT by 579,039 shares. The trade had a 14.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.09.

On 10/22/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.17 per share and a market cap of $22.39Bil. The stock has returned -33.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CADINHA & CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MRK by 277,547 shares. The trade had a 5.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.27.

On 10/22/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $95.67 per share and a market cap of $242.36Bil. The stock has returned 21.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-book ratio of 5.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.45 and a price-sales ratio of 4.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CADINHA & CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 136,586 shares. The trade had a 5.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 10/22/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $168.71 per share and a market cap of $443.57Bil. The stock has returned 5.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-book ratio of 5.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.67 and a price-sales ratio of 4.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CADINHA & CO LLC bought 64,225 shares of NYSE:HUBB for a total holding of 66,975. The trade had a 4.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $210.

On 10/22/2022, Hubbell Inc traded for a price of $216.84 per share and a market cap of $11.64Bil. The stock has returned 15.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hubbell Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-book ratio of 5.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, CADINHA & CO LLC bought 51,609 shares of NYSE:HD for a total holding of 56,697. The trade had a 4.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.18.

On 10/22/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $275.53 per share and a market cap of $282.07Bil. The stock has returned -22.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-book ratio of 1192.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.