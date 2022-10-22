Delta Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 163 stocks valued at a total of $227.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOG(4.91%), IVV(4.51%), and VGSH(4.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Delta Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Delta Investment Management, LLC bought 119,744 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 175,048. The trade had a 3.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.41.

On 10/22/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.6 per share and a market cap of $16.47Bil. The stock has returned -4.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 207,979 shares in BATS:PSEP, giving the stock a 2.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.01 during the quarter.

On 10/22/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September traded for a price of $28.49 per share and a market cap of $521.37Mil. The stock has returned -4.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September has a price-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

Delta Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GWRS by 405,691 shares. The trade had a 2.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.62.

On 10/22/2022, Global Water Resources Inc traded for a price of $11.64 per share and a market cap of $277.81Mil. The stock has returned -37.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Water Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.89, a price-book ratio of 8.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 105.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.24 and a price-sales ratio of 6.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 144,412-share investment in ARCA:RISR. Previously, the stock had a 2.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.04 during the quarter.

On 10/22/2022, FolioBeyond Rising Rates ETF traded for a price of $32.63 per share and a market cap of $82.23Mil. The stock has returned 30.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Delta Investment Management, LLC bought 28,400 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 57,435. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.67.

On 10/22/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.95 per share and a market cap of $24.10Bil. The stock has returned 0.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

