Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 221 stocks valued at a total of $542.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(9.75%), VONV(7.70%), and IEFA(5.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought 153,318 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 227,155. The trade had a 6.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/22/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $242.12 per share and a market cap of $1,805.70Bil. The stock has returned -21.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-book ratio of 10.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.60 and a price-sales ratio of 9.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 1,472,439-share investment in NYSE:ZUO. Previously, the stock had a 3.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.62 during the quarter.

On 10/22/2022, Zuora Inc traded for a price of $7.12 per share and a market cap of $939.13Mil. The stock has returned -66.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zuora Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought 277,181 shares of NAS:VONV for a total holding of 699,484. The trade had a 3.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.47.

On 10/22/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund traded for a price of $62.84 per share and a market cap of $6.05Bil. The stock has returned -11.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a price-book ratio of 2.00.

During the quarter, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought 118,649 shares of NYSE:IBM for a total holding of 145,110. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.23.

On 10/22/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $129.9 per share and a market cap of $117.32Bil. The stock has returned 11.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 94.83, a price-book ratio of 5.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 800,842 shares in NYSE:GOLD, giving the stock a 2.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.78 during the quarter.

On 10/22/2022, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $15.01 per share and a market cap of $26.31Bil. The stock has returned -19.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

