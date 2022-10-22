MOTIVE WEALTH ADVISORS recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

525 W MERRILL ST BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $123.00Mil. The top holdings were VEA(9.51%), VIG(8.06%), and IVV(7.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MOTIVE WEALTH ADVISORS’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 26,400 shares in ARCA:GBIL, giving the stock a 2.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.51 during the quarter.

On 10/22/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.77 per share and a market cap of $3.97Bil. The stock has returned 0.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MOTIVE WEALTH ADVISORS bought 60,593 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 322,812. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/22/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.68 per share and a market cap of $87.52Bil. The stock has returned -25.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a price-book ratio of 1.36.

During the quarter, MOTIVE WEALTH ADVISORS bought 40,703 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 144,987. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/22/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $54.48 per share and a market cap of $78.20Bil. The stock has returned -25.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

During the quarter, MOTIVE WEALTH ADVISORS bought 44,697 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 94,039. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 10/22/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.91 per share and a market cap of $20.00Bil. The stock has returned -10.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MOTIVE WEALTH ADVISORS bought 17,850 shares of BATS:QUAL for a total holding of 72,259. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.43.

On 10/22/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $108.74 per share and a market cap of $17.10Bil. The stock has returned -21.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a price-book ratio of 4.55.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.